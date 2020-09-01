Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande award for Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were the winners of the category “Best Collaboration” at the famous MTV awards show.

The VMAS 2020 is one of the most anticipated events in the music industry, especially due to the extreme competitiveness of the nominees in their categories, who are committed to taking the statuette home,

The category for “Best Collaboration” is designed for those great hits that came last year to the voice of two or more artists in the industry and that earned a place in the hearts of music lovers.

Nominees

Without a doubt, the favorites to win this award are the hosts of this edition of the MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who surprised the world with “Rain On Me”, where they showed their best dance steps and otherworldly outfits .

This melody, occupied the top positions of the popularity charts for several weeks and was the protagonist of several international scandals, among which is the censorship of the song in some countries of the United Kingdom, for being considered a melody that made it not stop of raining.

Ariana Grande appeared with another hit on the list, with “Stuck with U” being her famous collaboration with Justin Bieber, the winner of the top positions on digital platforms and winning the hearts of many fans of the “Baby” interpreter.

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, were also part of the competition with their hit “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life), a song that was nominated for youth awards in the category” The most catchy “, but ended up taking Karol G with Nicky Minaj.

“Tusa” was undoubtedly the favorite song of many during the summer of last year and came to the competition to sweep the categories where it is included, among which stands out “Best Latin Video” where it competes to be the best of Latin music, among several reggaeton hits.

Ed Sheeran’s Pop Soul song with Khalid titled “Beautiful People” was also one of the nominees for best collaboration, being one of the favorites to win the award, since in the past it was also nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards ” For the Best Letter ”

The last members of the list of nominees for the category of best collaboration was, “Life Is Good” by singer Future with rapper Drake, who surprised the world with the song in the style of trap.

Lady Gaga was the winner, with her song Rain On Me with Ariana Grande Who do you think should have taken the statuette? Do you feel that Rain On deserved to win the award?



