Lady Dimitrescu inspired by Mortícia Addams

Capcom may not have imagined this, but Lady Dimitrescu has been the character of Resident Evil Village that has gained more prominence over the past few weeks. Therefore, it was expected that people would be curious to learn more about the process of creating it, and this week information on the inspirations to create it appeared on the network.

In an interview, Tomonori Takano, the game’s art director, revealed that the character Mortícia Adams, played Anejlica Hustou in the film The Adams Family, was one of the inspirations for the “vampire”, who was also strongly influenced by Isabel Bathory (Hungarian countess) who lived in the 16th century and was extremely violent) and Hasshaku-sama, an eight meter creature from a Japanese urban legend.

“At the beginning of the development, we decided to go with a vampire castle. However, we didn’t want to limit ourselves to the way vampires were portrayed in various forms of popular entertainment, ”explained Takano.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled for release on May 7 in PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series versions.