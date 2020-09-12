Lady Argentina left Mexico and was forbidden to return.

The so-called Lady Argentina left Mexico, but now she is prohibited from returning to the Aztec country after having called Mexican a horrible Indian.

This was announced by the National Migration Institute (INM), which also imposed a restriction to re-enter the Mexican territory on the foreign woman who attacked a person in the Hipódromo Condesa neighborhood in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, a case that was made known in networks social, because local residents had asked him to cut down a tree.

This, because the person, presumably of Argentine nationality, left the country.

“The institute carried out a verification visit to the registered address in order to review her immigration status in Mexico, however she was not found. According to the institute’s data, it was identified that the foreign person left the national territory by her will, through an international flight, ”reported the institute, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior.

Just this Thursday, the National Migration Institute stated that it would cite foreigners who appeared in a viralized video on social networks, where they are seen insulting neighbors while workers pruned a leaning tree, which they intended to defend.

“Based on the Migration Law and its regulations on the matter, the National Institute of Migration (INM), dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, imposed a restriction to re-enter the national territory on the foreign woman who attacked, a few days ago, to a person in the Hipódromo Condesa neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in Mexico City, “said the INM.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) also reported that it initiated an investigation folder, after the victim gave testimony, pointing out the man who accompanies the so-called Lady Argentina for physically attacking her.



