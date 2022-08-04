Lady A postpones tour in support of Charles Kelly’s “Journey to Sobriety”: “It’s early on this road”

Taking care of each other. Lady A has announced that they have postponed their upcoming tour due to band member Charles Kelly’s “journey to sobriety”.

“Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a difficult but important decision,” the country music group wrote on Instagram on Thursday, August 4. “We are a band, but more importantly… we are.” family again. We are proud to say that Charles has started the road to sobriety.”

The message continued: “So right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative group we can be, Lady A will take the time, with the support of our families and a team of professionals, to get through this together. It’s still early on this path, but we are determined to do something that will help us live together for many more years. We are grateful for your patience.”

The group, which includes 40-year-old Kelly, Hillary Scott and Dave Heywood, noted that they will provide updated information about their tour “in real time” amid unexpected changes. “We look forward to making 2023 our best year ever!” the statement concluded. “With love.”

The announcement was made less than two weeks before the trio will embark on the Lady A’s Request Line Tour, which was scheduled to begin on August 13. The tour consisted of 21 concerts, which will begin in Nashville and end in two months in Indianapolis. Ahead of the update, Kelly apparently hinted at his path to sobriety.

“Caught fire with it. Ironically, since I stopped drinking, haha,” the soloist wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 1, along with a promo for BRELAND’s upcoming track “Told You I could Drink.”

The postponed tour comes two years after the band previously made headlines for their decision to change their name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A. At the time, the trio noted that they made their choice because of the word “antebellum” and its association with slavery. .

“As a band, we wanted our music to be a refuge… inclusive of everyone. Over the past few weeks, we have watched and listened more than ever, and our hearts have been filled with conviction, our eyes have opened wide to the injustice, inequality and prejudice that black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now blind spots have been discovered that we didn’t even know existed,” Scott, 36, Haywood, 40, and Kelly wrote on Instagram in June 2020.

The statement added: “After much personal reflection, group discussions, prayers and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we decided to drop the word ‘pre-war’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, a nickname our fans gave us almost from the very beginning.”

For the Grammy winners, this change was “just one step” toward their goal of “exploring our individual and collective influence and making the necessary changes to practice anti-racism.”

“We will continue to learn, have difficult conversations and look for those parts of our hearts that need pruning in order to become better people, better neighbors,” the musicians concluded. “Our next step will be to donate to the Equal Justice initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we set an example… with humility, love, empathy and action… we can be the best allies for those who suffer from injustice said and unspoken, while at the same time influencing our children and future generations.”

If you or anyone you know is facing problems related to substance abuse, call the National Substance Abuse and Psychiatric Services Administration Hotline at 1-800-662-4357 to receive free and confidential information around the clock and seven days a week.