Lacey Evans Reveals What NXT Influences Helped Her Prepare for WWE

Lacey Evans talked to ScreenRant.com on the eve of the upcoming live broadcast of WWE Money In The Bank and talked about various topics, including who had the greatest influence on her in NXT. The former Marine debuted a black and yellow version of the developing brand called Macey Estrella in 2016.

By April 2017, she had taken the name Lacey Evans, and after spending time losing to the likes of Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville, she slowly began to move up the map. By the time she made her first-team debut during the Royal Rumble in 2019, she had played over 150 matches on NXT.

When asked who influenced her the most during her development, Evans said that “the three that are emerging right now are definitely Scotty Tu Hotty. He’s just such a performer and such a life on NXT, so it just reminds me to breathe life into everything I have.Norman Smiley is in the ring, from how your shoes are laced up, to slowing down and making sense.And Sarah Amato. And Sarah taught women how to ensure that we behave that way and still stay true to ourselves, but go on stage, kick ass and at the same time take on names. So there are a lot of voices, but these three come out a lot more.”

Scotty Tu Hotty and Norman Smiley are known for their character work and ability to make anything fly right, and it’s amazing to hear that they both influenced Evans as much as they did. Amato may not be as well known to more casual wrestling fans, but she works closely with a woman at a sports center and trained with Brian Danielson. She worked with independent artists under the name “Death Ray” Sara Del Ray and achieved success on the independent stage before joining WWE in 2012.

On July 2, Evans will take part in the Money in the Bank rating match, where she will fight Shotzy, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez and Becky Lynch. She teamed up with Rodriguez on the June 24 episode of Friday Night SmackDown to face Sonya Deville in a quick handicap match. It will be interesting to see how these two interact during the fight. Most recently, she held off Xia Li at the main event on June 25, and Shaina Basler the next day at WWE Live – Sunday Stunner. “Money in the Bank” will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show starts at 19:00. eastern time, and the main map starts at 20:00. ET.

