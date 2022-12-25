There have been a lot of comments about Hallmark and GAF this holiday season. This is partly due to the fact that competing Christmas movies are broadcast on both cable networks. This is partly due to the fact that the GAF stars were mostly taken from the Hallmark pool. Finally, it also happens because Candice Cameron Bure has made some high-profile comments about her new network focusing on “traditional marriage” and that her former home looks like a “completely different network” after the departure of the main boss Bill Abbott. This caused controversy online, and now Christmas star Lacey Chabert has been asked how she feels.

Lacey Chabert has been a mainstay of Hallmark for a long time, ever since Elevator Girl:49 hit the net back in 2010. Over the years, she and Candice Cameron Bure participated in the channel’s Christmas movie program and were friendly. on social networks, even after the news of Bure’s departure appeared. So when asked about the hype surrounding Bure’s comments made earlier this year, it’s no surprise that she focused on her own feelings about the network.

Any change I felt was about our creative ideas. And it is my responsibility to the audience, who continue to tune in to my films, that I give the best I can offer. This is always my mission. I will never give up what Hallmark means to me: everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are plans to change anything in the near future.

Hallmark does not hide that it strives for diversity in the future. This year, the network premiered the first LGBTQ romantic comedy starring Jonathan Bennett. The network stated that at that time it was striving to present many different love stories on the big screen, and the head of the programming department Lisa Hamilton Daly noted:

This is important because we really want to show that everyone gets their own love story. It’s not just heterosexual couples. It’s not just white couples, everyone has their own love story.

Meanwhile, GAF has gone in a different direction with its programming. Candice Cameron Bure was outspoken about this and received some negative reaction to her comments, although fellow celebrant Danica McKeller said she supported Bure’s intentions after Bure announced that GAF would keep “traditional marriage at its core.”

Among the many other Hallmark stars leaving for GAF, Lacey Chabert has signed a general contract with the network allowing her to take on a more active role, including producing some of her own films for cable television. In an interview, Chabert was asked what she thinks about the departure of other stars and whether she was approached. she noted the situation when familiar faces leave the network, which made them household names:

You know what, I wish everyone all the best. I really can’t comment on this further, except that I care about all the participants.

She also said in an interview: “I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them,” when she was asked if anyone had tried to “poach” her. This is good news for fans, as Chabert recently began filming another trilogy of films, “Wedding Veil” with her co-stars Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser, with the first film appearing on the television schedule on January 7. In 2023 and beyond, many more are waiting for her online, and we will keep you informed of every step.