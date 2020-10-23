LA special needs students are drifting! Here are the Details

A recent survey of more than 300 parents of students with disabilities who attend Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools indicated that their children are not receiving necessary or sufficient services through distance learning this fall. .

Among the parents who answered the survey is Mayra Zamora, who has two children with autism, one in the seventh grade and the other in the ninth grade.

She said that before the pandemic, both boys were students considered gifted and were in honors classes. But since they were forced to take virtual classes, their grades have plummeted.

“My ninth grade son had a 3.5 GPA and now he is almost pure F. He has a hard time participating in class and cries because he feels like he can’t catch up,” Zamora said.

“The seventh grader said he has already given up on school,” he added.

Zamora indicated that as a mother, she is concerned to see that her children are suffering and there is nothing she can do. Every time she goes to school and asks for help for her children, she says she does not receive it.

She added that her son, who is in high school, also has an assigned behavior aide who obtained through his private health insurance and not through school.

She indicated that at school her children had help from Individualized Education Programs (IEP) but during the pandemic they have not received this help.

“If medical providers can come to my house, why can’t LAUSD assistants?” Asked Zamora, who has hoped that a tutor will help her children with the required personal protection measures.

So this week, she joined other parents who participated in the survey to show her frustration at the lack of attention to students with special needs.

In figures

The Speak UP organization, which advises parents of children with special needs, indicated that about 313 parents from 181 schools across LAUSD responded to the survey.

About 76% of parents said that their children with special needs cannot learn or improve their skills through virtual classes.

In addition, 74% of parents said that their children show regressive behaviors or loss of skills when trying to learn from home.

36% of students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) are not receiving the full set of services that LAUSD agreed to provide and 57% of parents indicated that the services they were receiving were not being provided in an appropriate format to the needs of your children.

More than half said they do not feel supported by their schools to implement a successful educational program at home, and more than 12% reported no services since August.



