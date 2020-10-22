La Révolution: the French revolution brings terror

It is not for nothing that La Revolutión has already debuted in the top 10 most watched series on Netflix. After all, the series approaches the French Revolution in a different way, mixing fantasy and adventure to get the viewer’s attention. In the synopsis, a mysterious illness takes over the country, encouraging conflicts between rebels and aristocrats.

Check out the full review below!

More details about the La Révolution series

The story takes place in 1789, in a war-torn city. The first scene already has an impact: a man tries to escape from a masked creature riding a bloody horse. He tries to defend himself, but is shot and stumbles. The knight then completes his work and beheads the man. Then, the creature takes off the mask and reveals its identity: Madeleine, a young girl.

She is the narrator of the beginning of the trajectory. In flashbacks, Madeleine explains how the war started and how the dead began to resurrect like zombie species. So, we already have the first signs of a fantastic story, almost as if Supernatural found epic films, like Les Misérables.

La Révolution fulfills the role of continuing the success of horror series, such as the recent Curse of Bly Mansion. The streaming platform seems to invest more and more in this genre, prioritizing, above all, photography. Like the other titles in the category, the series does not sin in the direction and portrait of dark, mysterious and bloody scenarios.

Another highlight goes to the main character of the series. Played by Amir El Kacem, Dr. Joseph Guillotin is the superhero of the plot, hunting fantastic creatures and trying to save the innocent. Therefore, we know that the French Revolution is only the background of the series; in fact, we are facing a real revolution of the dead.

However, like any other plot involving this scenario, the struggle between the rich and the poor is not left out. After all, the disease affects those with blue blood, once again portraying how aristocrats depend on, exploit and even murder the bourgeois class.

The first season of La Révolution has 8 episodes of about 40 minutes each. With a lot of mystery and action, it draws attention for its impeccable photography and the immersion of history in fascinating characters. In addition, of course, to the terror and suspense that accompany viewers throughout the episodes.

So, if you are looking for an interesting option that transitions between different genres and is able to entertain, we recommend that you watch La Révolution!

So, what did you think of Netflix’s La Révolution series? Leave your opinion below!



