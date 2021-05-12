La Purga Infinita Shows Its Dose Of Action In Aa New Trailer In Spanish

La Purga: We received a new trailer in full Spanish of La Purga Infinita, the new installment of the popular saga. So will be the threats of the protagonists. La Purga Infinita shows its new trailer in full Spanish. The sequel to the 2016 installment will return us to that world where anarchy and murder reign overnight. There are no rules: you can unleash debauchery against whoever you want. You can see the video at the top of this news.

The Infinite Purge, a new threat

The sequel will raise the consequences of reaching out to an event of these characteristics. A group of underground mercenaries will not have enough with a single night. The masked men, who take center stage during the trailer, will break the rules to face a country on the verge of collapse.

“On the morning after the traditional purge, a gang of masked assassins violently and illegally attacks the Tucker family,” they explain in the official synopsis. Adela and her husband Juan de ella are played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta, who will be joined by actors like Josh Lucas, Will Patton, Leven Rambin and Susie Abromeit, among others.

Although the action is served, neither will its dose of terror go unnoticed, and it is that in many moments the protagonists will face threats whose identity they do not know. Naturally, the army will take to the streets of the main cities. The fire that this group will cause will have repercussions on the rest of the people who want to follow their example.

In the case of Ana de la Reguera, the actress is another of the main faces of another of the great films that will be released this year: Army of the Dead. The film directed by Zack Snyder is just days away from being released. You can see his latest trailer and new details through this link.

For its part, La Purga Infinita is scheduled to premiere in theaters sometime next summer.