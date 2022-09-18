La Mulana Director Wins Konami Competition to Revive Old Intellectual Property

The search has ended: after a year-long process, Konami announced the winner of the main prize of an open competition for independent developers to revive old series from the company’s back catalog. At the Tokyo Game Show, we learned that the first place will go to Takumi Naramura, the director of La Mulana and La Mulana 2, as he plans to remake the “Galius Labyrinth” from Konami.

Originally released as a sequel to Knightmare for the MSX computer platform in Japan in 1987, Konami introduced The Maze of Galious for the Famicom later that year. In a side-scrolling platform role-playing game, two heroes with unique skills, Popolon and Aphrodite, are trying to break out of a castle filled with monsters.

The Galius Maze can be described in modern terms as a Metroidvania, as the player explores a series of interconnected rooms, gains experience points for defeating enemies, and searches for bonuses and keys. The MSX version made it to Europe, but the Famicom version was never localized for the NES.

In a press release announcing the winners, representatives of the competition jury wrote that they “can feel a huge passion for The Maze of Galious” in Naramura’s initial proposal, as he outlined the strengths of the original game and the challenges associated with bringing it to a modern level. audiences. The release also included Naramura’s comment, in which he stated that if he had not won the contest, “I probably would have just kept silent and made the game anyway.” Years before this contest took place, Naramura spoke openly about his “Galius Labyrinth” fandom, referring to the fact that he had a major influence on La Mulana.

Naramura was present at the Tokyo Game Show when the announcement was made and attended IGN’s live broadcast to talk to us and show us what his version of The Maze of Galious might look like. “I was watching last year’s TGS when this competition was announced,” Naramura said, “and I thought: “Galius’ Labyrinth can’t possibly be on the list.” But it was not there! I hurriedly contacted my teammates to find out what we should do.” Naramura admitted that his interest in this particular name is a bit out of the norm. “I think most people saw this list and said, ‘Gradius, this is cool, Goemon, I like it,’ so they may be disappointed that Galius was chosen.”

While Naramura’s work took first place, four other developers were also awarded prizes for their ideas. The second place was taken by the new versions of Star Soldier, Parodius, Twinbee and Pooyan. Elsewhere, we learned that Konami Suikoden role-playing games 1 and 2 are returning with new HD remasters.