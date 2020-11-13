La Leticia Hallyday is closed to Johnny Hallyday!

Definitely, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert are passionate about the web! At the same time, the couple takes big steps …

Between Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert, it smacks of love! Indeed, it is impossible for them to separate!

Jade and Joy’s mother is living a daydream! Recently in a relationship with the French actor, she is in heaven!

Indeed, after breaking up with Pascal Balland, the beauty seems to come back to life. It seems that Jalil Lespert has turned his heart upside down …

However, it was not won! Laeticia Hallyday recently confided to Sept à Huit that the memory of Johnny was failing her… Yes! With the Parisian restaurateur, that’s what got stuck …

We can imagine that the term “couple à trois” must not have appealed to him too much … Ouch.

Anyway, since Laeticia Hallyday met Jalil Lespert, everything is going for the best in her life! He even confines himself with her to Marnes-la-Coquette …

LAETICIA HALLYDAY AND JALIL LESPERT CONFINED TOGETHER!

Impossible for Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert to separate for a few days. So, for this second confinement, Sonia Rolland’s ex decided to join her beautiful in a special place!

This is the villa in which Johnny lived his last hours … A place full of memories that Pascal Balland did not want to visit!

Indeed, the ex of Laeticia Hallyday has never set foot in the luxurious house … Another refusal that saddened Jade and Joy’s mother!

Yet Jalil Lespert is not afraid of Johnny’s ghost! On the contrary, since he wants to do a biopic on his life.

We therefore suspect that living in this place for several weeks will give him a lot of inspiration!



