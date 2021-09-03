La Casa de Papel: When Does Part 2 of The 5th Season Of The Series Premiere?

La Casa de Papel: This Friday (3), Netflix finally released the first episodes of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel, and now fans can follow the development of the most popular television attraction in recent years. It is worth remembering, however, that only the first five chapters can be played in streaming for now, while the second half of season 5 is expected to arrive only in the coming months.

As Netflix had already announced in May this year, the final season of La Casa de Papel will follow the trends of several projects of the producer, being gradually made available to the public. Thus, the series will be divided into two parts of five episodes each, with volume 1 accessible from today (3) and volume 2 only being released on December 3rd.

“When we started writing Part 5, in the middle of the pandemic, we felt we needed to change the traditional format of a ten-episode season. in volume 1″, said Álex Pina, the creator of the series.

“We chose to work in a much more aggressive genre, putting La Banda in extreme situations. In volume 2, we tried to focus on the emotional state of the characters. It’s a journey through their feelings, which connects us with the farewell,” he added.

Check out the official trailer for season 5 of La Casa de Papel below.