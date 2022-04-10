La Casa de Papel: What we suspected would happen with the famous Netflix series

With 5 complete seasons, La Casa de Papel was positioned for several years as the most watched series on the Netflix international streaming platform. The renowned production made by Alex Pina initially for Spanish television, starring Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño and Álvaro Morte leading a stellar cast, enjoyed the preference of audiences from all over the world for four years, however nothing it lasts forever.

Turned into a cult series since it debuted in 2017 until it ended in December 2021, La Casa de Papel was cataloged as a cult program by millions of fans. The story that began by showing a mysterious man known as “The Professor”, who is planning the biggest robbery in history: breaking into the National Currency and Stamp Factory and printing 2.4 billion euros, immediately captured the interest of lovers of gender.

As you may recall, in the first two seasons we were able to witness the exciting adventure of the gang’s robbery of the National Currency and Stamp Factory, an ambitious plan for which The Professor recruits and trains a team of eight people with certain skills and who they have nothing to lose. This team required eleven days of seclusion in the Factory, during which they dealt with elite police forces and sixty-seven hostages.

With a closed ending celebrated by fans, the exciting news of a return of La Casa de Papel with a new millionaire robbery was immediate. This is how the third, fourth and fifth parts were made, but this time with the objective of rescuing one of the members of the gang and incidentally carrying out a million-dollar robbery from the Bank of Spain, whose international implications were the impeccable closing for the worldwide phenomenon that the series became.

Although La Casa de Papel was able to masterfully mix action, intrigue, suspense, romanticism and even warfare in the same story, with the passage of time and the appearance of new very successful productions, little by little it has been losing its place in the top of the most viewed, but not his fame. Between the excellent plot and the popularity of its actors, the series has attracted millions of followers on Instagram over the years. However, other shows have been making their way as the most watched on screen and also with more followers on social networks.

In the case of Instagram, La Casa de Papel was dethroned by Stranger Things, the famous science fiction series by the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer that premiered in 2016. While La Casa de Papel has 13.3 million users on its account Officially, Stranger Things has already exceeded 15.6 million fans who follow the news of the series on the same social network.

Regarding other shows that displaced the place of La Casa de Papel, several could be named, such as The Squid Game and We Are Dead, both South Korean productions. However, it is Bridgerton from the successful producer Shonda Rhimes that has conquered the admiration of the public since it debuted in 2020, with a second season just released on March 25. It was seen in more than 92 countries ranking in the Top 10 and accumulated 193 million hours watched in its first three days of release, setting a new record on Netflix.