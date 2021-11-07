La Casa De Papel: What Does Bella Ciao, The Series’ Theme Music, Mean?

La Casa De Papel: Anyone who has watched La Casa de Papel, one of the most popular series on Netflix, will remember the lyrics of “Bella Ciao”, an iconic song that accompanies the characters during the planning of the robberies and the celebration when everything goes well. But do you know the origin of “Bella Ciao”?

Behind the song, there is a context of struggle and resistance that reflects the events in Italy in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In addition, it is also related to death, something that the characters in the series are very familiar with.

The story behind “Bella Ciao”

Italian music was born in Italy and was sung by women who worked on the rice plantations. As conditions were terrible, the music incorporated all the pain felt and denounced the low pay, in addition to the excessive journey.

Even though it seems a bit far from La Casa de Papel, as the Netflix series shows the plan of a group of thieves to print their own money and live a life of luxury, the ideas of resistance and overcoming connect the two sides.

However, there is also a darker side to the lyrics of “Bella Ciao” ​​sung on the show. The name itself, when translated into Portuguese, means “Goodbye, Linda” and gives the idea of ​​farewell, which can also be related to death.

This association can be seen multiple times over the five seasons. When Oslo’s head is hit, for example, in the season finale of Season 1 and he dies in the next episode; or when Berlin sacrifices itself at the conclusion of the second season. “Bella Ciao” ​​is always present, even when it is a heavy atmosphere of farewell and not victory.