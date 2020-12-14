La Casa de Papel: to whom is she telling the Tokyo story?

The Casa de Papel season 5 is starting to be delayed … The fans have therefore made several theories to be patient about Tokyo!

The Spanish series, La Casa de Papel, will soon reveal the end of its story… In the meantime, many theories are emerging around Tokyo!

Definitely, Netflix will have struck a blow by releasing this series! For more than 3 years, she has kept us going!

Like it or not, no one can deny the La Casa de Papel phenomenon … Besides, for season 4, the production had a hollow nose when it released during confinement!

Thus, all the fans could have thoroughly entertained! We loved watching it, didn’t you?

Anyway, each season, fans are waiting for the next one like crazy … However, we will have to wait a little longer before seeing Tokyo and its clique again!

Indeed, the broadcast date of the last season of La Casa de Papel has not yet been revealed … On the other hand, there is a chance that we will be able to see it in 2021!

In the meantime, several theories are shaking the web around Tokyo… We tell you more!

WHY IS TOKYO THE VOICE OVER IN THE CASA DE PAPEL?

This is surely the great mystery that surrounds the series and the sulphurous character of Tokyo! So, we can’t wait to know who the brunette beauty is talking to when she tells the story of La Casa de Papel!

So the fans have their theories! For some, the young woman would tell the plot to the police or a judge …

That would mean either the Professor’s team has been arrested or Tokyo has surrendered to leave its friends unharmed! Do you validate this theory?

Another La Casa de Papel fan went further, saying that the young woman was telling the story to Sierra’s child… That would mean that the latter sided with the robbers!

Sadder still, a theory claims that the beautiful brunette is dead and that she will tell her memories …

Which one do you prefer?



