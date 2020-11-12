La Casa de Papel supports audio-visual creation!

Thus, the actress Esther Acebo, who plays the part of Stockholm in La Casa de Papel seems to appreciate audiovisual creation more than anything.

Esther Acebo, alias Stockholm in La Casa de Papel is a lover of the 7th art. And so she wants to prove it on her Instagram account. Here she shares a beautiful message, approaching a large-scale vent.

Fan of cinema, Esther Acebo therefore shares things in this direction on her social network. This is perfectly normal in itself, after all, she is an actress!

Revealed in La Casa de Papel, the one who plays the part of Stockholm among the gang of robbers has author’s cinema as her first love. At least that’s what she seems to be showing.

Like what, the clothes do not make the monk! If she stars in a Spanish action series, bought by Netflix, she is no less an amateur.

On her Instagram account, the beautiful blonde wants to support audiovisual creation. This, despite the period of containment and pandemic we are experiencing around the world.

The La Casa de Papel actress therefore shared the poster for a film festival. Audiovisual festival which will take place on November 17th.

LA CASA DE PAPEL: ESTHER ACEBO TEASE THE NOTODO FILM FEST DE MADRID

It is then the Notodo Film Fest. A festival which therefore takes place in Madrid, Spain. It will then broadcast new and original short films.

Films that will not last more than 3 minutes 30 and which will allow audiovisual creators to make themselves known in short. Never mind !

Esther Acebo from La Casa de Papel seems to be fully excited about this festival, it seems. “Tell us your way in 3 minutes 30”, can we read on the presentation trailer.

“What matters is the way and the love with which it is made,” Stockholm of La Casa de Papel wrote in her Instagram story. A beautiful message, carried by the actress, after all!



