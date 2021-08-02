La Casa de Papel: Season 5 Wins Official Trailer on Netflix

La Casa de Papel: Netflix released, this Monday (2), the first trailer of part 5 of the series La Casa de Papel. In the video, we see that the group is trapped in the Bank of Spain and, worse, without the help of the Professor.

Watch:

“It has been over 100 hours since the Bank of Spain mission began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon, but there is no reason to celebrate — quite the opposite: the moment is one of tension and mourning. The Professor was captured by Sierra and , for the first time in his life, he has no escape plan. When it seems that the situation cannot get worse, an enemy appears far more powerful than any he has ever faced: the army.”

Part 5 of La Casa de Papel will be released in 2 stages: volume 1 premieres on September 3, 2021, and volume 2 arrives on December 3, 2021.