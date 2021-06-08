La Casa de Papel: Season 5 Wins New Images at Geeked Week

La Casa de Papel: Today (08), during the Netflix Geeked Week event, the streaming platform revealed new images from the last season of La Casa de Papel. Check it out below:

Here's three brand new images from the final season of LA CASA DE PAPEL. Season 5 debuts in two volumes on September 3 and December 3. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zv7JbCGJQ4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

The fifth season of La Casa de Papel will be divided into two parts: volume 1 arrives on September 3rd and volume 2 on December 3rd.