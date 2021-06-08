La Casa de Papel: Season 5 Wins New Images at Geeked Week

La Casa de Papel: Today (08), during the Netflix Geeked Week event, the streaming platform revealed new images from the last season of La Casa de Papel. Check it out below:

The fifth season of La Casa de Papel will be divided into two parts: volume 1 arrives on September 3rd and volume 2 on December 3rd.

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here