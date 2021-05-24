La Casa de Papel: Season 5 Will Have Two Parts; See Premiere Dates!

La Casa de Papel: Netflix revealed on Monday (24) the premiere date of the last season of La Casa de Papel. The most famous robbery in history will come to an end in two parts, each with five episodes: volume 1 will be released on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3.

“When we started writing Part 5, in the middle of the pandemic, we felt that we needed to change the traditional format of a ten episode season. So we used all the tools we had at our disposal to create the feeling of an end of season soon. in volume 1. We chose to work in a much more aggressive genre, putting La Banda in extreme situations. In volume 2, we tried to focus on the emotional state of the characters. It is a journey through their feelings, which connects us with the farewell “, says Álex Pina, the series creator.

Official synopsis for the 5th season of La Casa de Papel

It has been over 100 hours since the Bank of Spain mission began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon, but there is no reason to celebrate – quite the opposite: the moment is one of tension and mourning. The Professor was captured by Sierra and, for the first time in his life, he does not have an escape plan. And when it seemed that the situation could not get any worse, an enemy appears much more powerful than any other they have ever faced: the army. The greatest theft in history is coming to an end – and what started as an assault is about to turn into war.

