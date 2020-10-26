La Casa de Papel Season 5: Theory

While the rest of the team mobilizes to take revenge on the former head of security, the professor leaves the season of La Casa de Papel held at gunpoint by the sadistic former inspector Alicia Sierra.

After spying on a key line of dialogue, an insightful fan has predicted that the final part could feature Denver’s tragic death. The theory proposed that Denver would sacrifice himself for his wife also known as Stockholm at La Casa de Papel.

In contrast to Monica and Arturo’s sordid adventure, Denver and Stockholm have genuine affection for one another, and have even raised a child between the second and third seasons of La Casa de Papel.

Her happy marriage could make Denver’s sacrifice even more devastating if she ends up throwing herself in the line of fire to save Stockholm during a crucial moment at La Casa de Papel.

Not only is Denver one of the most outraged members of the La Casa de Papel team after Nairobi’s death, but his hotheaded demeanor and careless demeanor have often gotten him into trouble.

With the gang preparing to wage war on the last hurdle of the Professor’s second heist, fans may have to brace for some collateral damage as the plan derails at La Casa de Papel.



