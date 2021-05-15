La Casa de Papel: Season 5 Recordings Come To An End

La Casa de Papel: Netflix announced on Friday (14) the end of the recording of the 5th and final season of the series La Casa de Papel. On social media, the streaming service released a photo of the cast assembled shortly after the last recording. “What started as a robbery ended up as a family. Members of the resistance: unite. The recordings are over, soon I’ll show you how this story ends,” he said in the publication.

The series follows a group of people who are brought together by the Professor character to steal the Spanish Mint. The fifth and final season will count the outcome of the crime. Spanish production was a success and the fourth season launched on a in the past was watched by 65 million users in the first 28 days after launch.

The cast includes Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Teacher), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce ( Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila) and Fernando Cayo (Colonel Tamayo). The direction was in the hands of Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo, while the script was written by Gómez Santander.

The premiere date has not yet been released.