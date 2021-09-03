La Casa De Papel: Season 5 Debuts On Netflix

La Casa De Papel: If you’re looking forward to checking out what’s coming at La Casa de Papel, we’ve got good news! The first part of season five is now available on Netflix. In the new episodes, the group is trapped in the Bank of Spain and the Professor is alone – and in trouble.

“It has been over 100 hours since the Bank of Spain mission began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon, but there is no reason to celebrate — quite the opposite: the moment is one of tension and mourning. The Professor was captured by Sierra and , for the first time in his life, he has no escape plan. When it seems that the situation cannot get worse, an enemy appears far more powerful than any he has ever faced: the army.”

The fifth season of La Casa de Papel was divided into two parts and the second half will be released on December 3, 2021 on Netflix.