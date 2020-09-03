La Casa de Papel Season 5: Behind the scenes with Tokyo

Just over 1 month after the confirmation of the 5th season of La Casa de Papel made by Netflix, filming is already happening in Europe. According to the information released, the series will have recordings made in several countries, such as Denmark, Spain and Portugal.

The actress Úrsula Corberó, who plays the character Tokyo, was seen in a scene inside a cable car in the center of Lisbon, in Portugal.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of the recording made by residents of the region:

As we can see in the videos, Tokyo does not appear next to Rio (Miguel Herrán), but to a new character, who must be played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8), already confirmed in the season. Patrick Created was also added to the cast of La Casa de Papel.

Corberó appears with a look very similar to that of Tokyo in the first two years of the series, so the scenes recorded in Portugal can be used as flashbacks, showing the time when she was still a fugitive from the police.

The 5th season of La Casa de Papel, which will be the last and will end the trajectory of robberies of the Professor and his team, still has no preview of its debut on Netflix streaming.



