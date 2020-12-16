La Casa de Papel season 5: a new villain joins the cast?

La Casa de Papel will return for a final season. And a character from season 1 will make his comeback for the happiness of all.

All La Casa de Papel fans are waiting for one thing: Season 5. And apparently, a new villain may be joining the cast for this final season. And we know that thanks to confidences on Instagram.

At the moment our heroes are stuck in the Bank of Spain. So they have to escape in the next season of the show. But apparently, a new character could put a strain on them.

But one of the police from the first season will make his comeback in La Casa de Papel. You surely remember him. This is Inspector Suarez. The robbers gang will therefore have a new person against them. And someone who knows them well.

This time, will Suarez manage to infiltrate? We recall that his last two attempts were stinging failures. In any case, he will be standing alongside Alicia Sierra. Especially since this character is greatly appreciated as an antagonist.

LA CASA DE PAPEL: THE RETURN OF SUAREZ

Already in the first season, Suarez was the most popular police officer in the series. So the fans hope that his return to La Casa de Papel will be to have a nice happy ending. And we hope so because he deserves it!

But as of yet, Netflix has not announced a release date for Season 5 of La Casa de Papel. Especially since this will be the last season. We will finally know the fate and the end of all our favorite characters. Whether they are happy or not.

Even if a few died on the way. We hope that the carnage will end there in La Casa de Papel. But one thing is certain: it will be nice to see Inspector Suarez again in Season 5. We hope all goes well for him. Case to be continued.



