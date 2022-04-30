La Casa de Papel: Release date and trailer for the Korean version of the Netflix drama

La Casa de Papel is the criminal drama of Spanish origin that remained on the Netflix streaming platform for 5 seasons. The hit series that aired for the first time on Antena 3 in 2017, was recovered by the streaming service after its third installment, making it a cultural phenomenon that captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

The successful series culminated with season 5 in December of last year. The latest installment divided into two parts, released the first wave of episodes in early September 2021 featuring devastating moments for the series’ legions of fans. Now, Netflix is ​​planning to release the Korean version of the famous show in June.

The Korean version of La Casa de Papel has a training date on the Netflix streaming platform. On June 24, 2022, it is the day that the faithful viewers will begin another journey with the same story and characters, but with different actors and the necessary adaptations to the place where the plot will be set.

Netflix also released the first promotional trailer for La Casa de Papel Corea, revealing that one of the main differences from the Spanish drama has to do with the new style of the iconic mask. However, the characters will keep the red outfit that characterized the characters in the series that culminated in December, and which became a fan favorite.

First promotional trailer for La Casa de Papel Core version and training date on Netflix

The trailer shared by Netflix this Friday does not reveal details of the plot, but it is expected that as the release date approaches, it will begin to reveal other elements such as the official synopsis and new trailers so that fans at least have an idea of ​​what others changes will come with the Korean version of the successful Spanish series.

The series La Casa de Papel Core, stars Yoo Ji-Tae playing the iconic and remembered Professor of the Spanish program. Meanwhile, Woo Jin, possibly a new version of Inspector Rachel, will be played by Kim Yunjin. The cast also includes Park Hae-Soo (from The Squid Game) as Berlin; Jun Jong-Sea as Tokyo; Lee Wong-Jong in the role of Moscow; Kim Ji-Hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-Ju as Nairobi; Lee Hyun-Woo playing Rio; Kim Ji-Hoon as Helsinki; and Lee Kyu-Ho as Oslo.