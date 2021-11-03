La Casa De Papel: Part 2 Of Season 5 Gets Tense Trailer

La Casa De Papel: Netflix released this Wednesday (3), to the delight of eager fans, the official trailer for part 2 of the 5th and final season of La Casa de Papel. The new episodes of the series should finally show how the big heist will end for Professor and his team.

Check out:

“Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead. The enemy is still lurking in the Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever. The time has come to face the biggest challenge yet. that no one notices. To make things worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life,” says the official synopsis of the plot.

Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri return to their roles.

The final five episodes of La Casa de Papel premiere on December 3rd.