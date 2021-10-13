La Casa de Papel: Part 2 Of Season 5 Gets A New Trailer; Watch!

La Casa de Papel: If you’re eager to find out what’s going to happen to Netflix’s most famous thieves, we’ve got good news! The streaming service released this Wednesday (13) the first trailer of the last part of La Casa de Papel. In the video, we see Professor doing everything he can to save the team. “In a few hours I lost very important people, and I’m not going to let anyone else die from this robbery,” he says.

Watch the unpublished teaser:

In addition to the teaser, the streaming also released the first official image of the season.

Official synopsis of the 5th season of La Casa de Papel

It has been over 100 hours since the mission to the Bank of Spain began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon, but there is no reason to celebrate — quite the opposite: the moment is one of tension and mourning. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time in his life, he doesn’t have an escape plan. And just when it looked like the situation couldn’t get any worse, an enemy appears far more powerful than any they’ve ever faced: the army. The greatest robbery in history is coming to an end—and what started as a robbery is about to turn into war.

Part 2 – which will feature five episodes – of the fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel will arrive on December 3rd on Netflix.