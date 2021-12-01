La Casa de Papel: Netflix Confirms Spin-Off On Berlin

La Casa de Papel: Netflix announced last Tuesday night (30) that La Casa de Papel, the international streaming success, will win a spin-off focused on the character Berlin. “The robbery is coming to an end, but the story continues,” the stream announced on Twitter.

Details about the plot have not yet been released, but the production is already scheduled for release in 2023.

The end of La Casa de Papel

The last episodes of La Casa de Papel premieres next Friday (3) and promises a grand outcome. “Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead. The enemy is still lurking in the Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever. The time has come to face the biggest challenge yet. that no one notices. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life,” says the official synopsis.

The production will feature the return of Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri, among others .