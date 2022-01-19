La Casa De Papel: Korean Version Of The Series Wins 1St Teaser

La Casa De Papel: Netflix released this Wednesday (19) the first teaser of La Casa de Papel: Korea – Joint Economy Area, the South Korean version of the Spanish series that was successful in streaming. The plot will feature the same premise already known by fans, with the participation of characters such as Professor, Berlin, Rio, Tokyo and more.

In addition to the video, Netflix also released the list of actors and actresses who should be part of the cast. Among the names are Yoo Ji-tae (Oldboy) in the role of Professor, Kim Yunjin (Lost) will play Lisbon and Park Hae-soo (Round 6) as Berlin.

The cast is complete with Jun Jong-seo (On ​​Fire) as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong (Hand: The Guest) as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun (The Flower of Evil) as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju (Three Sisters) as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo (To the Beautiful You) as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon (Voice) as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu-ho (#Alive) as Oslo. The adapted screenplay is by Ryoo Yong-Jae (Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula).

La Casa de Papel: Korea – Joint Economy Area will arrive on Netflix in 2022, but the official date has not yet been released.