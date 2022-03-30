La Casa de Papel is Dethroned as the Most Watched Series for This Netflix Premiere

La Casa de Papel is a Spanish crime drama that premiered in 2017. When she appeared on the Netflix streaming platform, she quickly became a cultural phenomenon, attracting the attention of millions of viewers around the world. The series ended after 5 seasons with the last part of 10 episodes divided into two parts, which premiered on September 3 and December 3 last year.

When the first wave of episodes of the 5th season of “Paper House” premiered on the streamer, the Spanish series accomplished a real feat, gaining 201.9 million hours of views as of the beginning of September last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it still holds the title among all platform releases; but now the show has been dethroned by another Netflix drama.

It turns out that the historical series “Bridgerton”, the premiere of the second season of which took place last Friday, March 25, on Netflix attracted the attention of millions of viewers in more than 92 countries and entered the top ten. The drama, created by Shonda Rhimes, has collected 193 million views. hours of viewing in the first three days after the release, setting a Netflix record for the first weekend after the release of the series in English.

On top of that, consumers watched the first season of Bridgerton for a total of 32 million hours that same weekend. Without a doubt, this means that the series, which follows Daphne, Anthony and the rest of the Bridgerton dynasty, will surely triple this figure when it reaches the first 28 days after the premiere, and the number of hours of watching Money Heist will increase. keeps it stable.

This was to be expected. Bridgerton has taken Netflix by storm since it first appeared in late December 2020, with its first eight episodes inspired by Julia Quinn’s first book, which followed Daphne Bridgerton as she searched for love and eventually found it in Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

The first season of “Bridgerton” in the first 28 days after its debut scored a total of 625 million hours of viewing and thus became the most watched English series on Netflix at that time. And according to the indicators that mark the appearance of new episodes, the second part of the series will regain its throne, displacing La Casa de Papel.