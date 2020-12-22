La Casa de Papel: Inspector Suarez is coming back!

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel is eagerly awaited. Inspector Suarez may well be back, and the robbers may already be shaking.

Fans of La Casa de Papel can’t wait to see Season 5. The new season should bring Inspector Suarez back and it is already going to be intense for our robbers. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

A few months ago, La Casa de Papel fans got to see the new episodes on Netflix. The season was not lacking in action and Tokyo, Rio and the rest of the characters put themselves in great danger.

Fans had to deal with Nairobi’s brutal death. Tokyo had managed to operate on her, but it was Gandia who finally had the last word and killed her in front of all her friends. Plus, Sierra did everything to stop the robbers, but the odds turned against her.

The Professor’s team is threatened more than ever in La Casa de Papel. Season 5 should be the end of the character story and we can already prepare for the worst. Fans have high expectations for this season, which should answer several questions.

In fact, Sierra could end up joining the robbers in the rest of the series. Still, the group would face a formidable enemy: Inspector Suarez.

LA CASA DE PAPEL: SUAREZ BACK FOR THE FINAL SEASON?

Fans are hoping to see Season 5 of La Casa de Papel soon. The robbers will have a hard time evading law enforcement in the new episodes. Even though Sierra will no longer be a threat, other police will want to take over Tokyo and the other robbers.

According to Nextplz, there are rumors that Inspector Suarez, in the first season, will be making his return. The latter has not gone unnoticed in the old episodes and is threatening. Indeed, very comfortable in the field, he could very quickly find the Professor’s team.

Nevertheless, Raquel knows Suarez very well and also knows his weak points in La Casa de Papel. Thus, she could help the robbers get away with it and thwart the inspector’s plans. In any case, Rio, Denver and the others will be more in danger than ever.

So, are the robbers going to have a happy ending? We will have to wait a little longer to find out …



