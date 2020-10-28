La Casa de Papel: Final! this character will act

As things start to heat up for the climactic conclusion of La Casa de Papel, viewers have been sorting through the clues and may already have a good idea of ​​how the series will end.

Despite being one of the most important members of the team, the professor has not yet set foot in the Casa de la Moneda or the Bank of Spain throughout the series La Casa de Papel.

Some fans believe that the criminal genius who will finally don the iconic thieves costume in the latest installment of La Casa de Papel could be the perfect way to complete season five.

Although the smart team leader has shown his superior tactical skills throughout the series, fans of La Casa de Papel still don’t really know how the professor would fare in an actual fight.

We may get a preview of his fighting skills when he defeats Alicia in the season premiere of La Casa de Papel, but that might just be a taste of what’s to come.

Other fans agreed with the theory and admitted that it would be disappointing if the professor didn’t don the classic red jumpsuit from La Casa de Papel.



