La Casa de Papel: Could season 5 be two episodes?

Fans of La Casa de Papel are eagerly awaiting season 5. Netflix could cut the series into two parts. Season 5 of La Casa de Papel is expected to arrive on Netflix very soon. The chain could however choose to cut the last season in two parts. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

It’s a final season that promises to be special. A few months ago, La Casa de Papel fans got to see Season 4. The season was full of action and the fans were treated to a lot of tension. El Professor’s team is in greater danger than ever and had to deal with the death of one of their own.

Nairobi was recently killed on the show and it broke the hearts of many fans. Nevertheless, the public is now worried about the final season. Rio, Tokyo and the other characters are wanted and the police do not intend to let them go. Then, the team seems to be under great tension for a few episodes.

So what does season 5 of La Casa de Papel have in store for us? Fans are hoping for answers about Sierra as well as the Professor. Indeed, there are already rumors that Alicia could join the robber team. Then, fans think she might just be the former Berlin woman.

In any case, Netflix intends to release season 5 for this year 2021. Fans are going to have to savor these next episodes since they will be the last of the Spanish series. Nevertheless, the channel could still take advantage of the success of the show to extend it a little bit …

LA CASA DE PAPEL: A 5 SEASON CUT IN TWO?

Right now, Netflix seems to be pretty fond of splitting a season in half. This is particularly the case for the Lucifer series, which is hugely successful on the platform. So, if Devdiscourse is to be believed, she could also choose to cut season 5 of La Casa de Papel in half.

So that would mean that fans won’t see the final season on Netflix all at once. Chances are they will only have access to the first five episodes in the coming months. Therefore, the second part should not arrive before the end of 2021 or even the beginning of 2022 …

So it’s a bad surprise for the fans, who are already tired of waiting. Nonetheless, by doing so, Netflix makes sure to keep fans on the platform a little longer. Then, they can take the opportunity to discover the new series from Alex Pina.

The creator of La Casa de Papel signed another contract with the chain. Thus, very soon, the public will be able to discover the first season of Sky Rojo. This series will highlight three prostitutes, Coral, Wendy and Gina who are being chased by their pimps. So they will do everything to get away from him and the show is already announcing some great action scenes.