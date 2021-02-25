La Casa de Papel, Better Call Saul, Lucifer and more

Of course, every series that premieres has to end at some point, and the number of show cancellations and pre-planned endings only seems to grow each year and 2021 is understandably no different.

Below, we have gathered some of the most anticipated endings by fans in 2021, including the favorite so far is the highly recognized spin-off of the Breaking Bad origin series.

Better call saul

AMC’s dramatic worlds will collide when Better Call Saul airs its sixth and final season sometime in 2021, leaving fans of the Breaking Bad universe with a tasteless mouthful.

The final batch of episodes will presumably close out the events of Breaking Bad with both the Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) prequel events and his flash-forward sequences, and will hopefully contain tons of cameos.

Lucifer

Having come to an “end” on Fox in 2018, Lucifer lived on Netflix, where it was initially canceled after season 5, but Netflix didn’t just add episodes to the fifth season order.

Rather, the streaming service later reneged on its decision and ordered a sixth and final season of episodes in June 2020. While the second half of the fifth season of Lucifer has yet to air, it is possible that the final ten episodes will debut. on Netflix later this year.

The Money Heist

Also known as La Casa de Papel, Netflix’s intense Spanish-language crime drama has been one of the most successful non-English series in the streaming service’s library, so you can bet many fans will tune in to the fifth and final batch of episodes, which Netflix ordered in July 2020.

Peaky blinders

Another high-profile series whose final season was affected by delays related to COVID-19, last delivered new episodes in August 2019, and it was revealed on January 18 that Peaky Blinders season 6 in production will give them the following. viewers the finale of the star-studded gangster drama.