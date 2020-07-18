La Cantina: What is cosplaying?

This Friday the Cantina Meristation received cosplayers with a presence in different parts of Latin America, to talk about the challenges of this industry that revolves around conventions and that have been affected by the Covid-19.

Nash Clive, Flaiveth Cosplay, Silja’s Costume and Hika Chan from Argentina reported part of these new practices and ended with a series of fun anecdotes related to their career.

However, the guests shared with us photographs of their best characterizations to have a gallery displayed in real time during the broadcast.

As usual, the audience had an active participation with the guests through Facebook, Twitch and Youtube chats, reminding them of some of their best interactions with their fans.



