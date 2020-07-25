La Cantina Encore: Xbox Games Showcase

As part of a closing after multiple presentations, this Friday the Cantina Meristation, received cosplayers, technology journalists, streamers, distributors and specialized editors to talk about the Xbox Games Shocase.

Hika Cosplay, streamers Nadya Sonika, Minako Gusmiau and Mariana Maus, Fernando Santillanes from Grupo Milenio and Carlos Fernandez de Lara from Grupo Expansión technology editors, Cesar Sainz representing the point of view of distributors, Rolando Vera, Gabriel Huerta, Pollo de Tortilla Squad, Nico de Lo I play as specialized journalists and the Ktrin putting their particular humor, shared their points of view on the announcements of the Microsoft show.

The guests gave their impressions of the games presented, talked about whether or not they found the showcase good, whether they did Halo Infinite justice and what they expect from Xbox in the future.

A central element was the conclusion of the majority about the strong promotion of the Xbox Game Pass in almost all games.

The audience had an active participation with all the guests through Facebook, Twitch and YouTube chats, sharing in the same way their feelings about the event.



