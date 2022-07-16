Kyrie Irving and LeBron to play in Drew League: Fan reaction

Amid feverish rumors of a connection between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James’ Lakers team, two former Cleveland teammates are preparing for Saturday’s offseason professional Drew League matchup.

According to League Commissioner Dino Smiley, both superstar talents will take part in the Los Angeles event.

The NBA world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Kyrie and Bron are at Drew’s today?! I know today’s queue in the city,” said another.

Much to the disappointment of NBA fans, Kyrie and LeBron won’t be playing against each other at today’s tournament. According to ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, Irving will take to the court at 11:00 Pacific time, and LeBron will take to the court a couple of hours later at 13:45. FRI.

It is reported that earlier in the offseason, the Lakers discussed a possible exchange between Kyrie and Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. It is reported that there was no dynamics in these discussions.

LeBron’s last appearance in the Drew League came during the 2011 NBA lockout.