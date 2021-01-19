Kyogre and Groudon in Pokémon GO

The Hoenn Celebration Event kicks off and the region’s top two Legends lead the 5-star raids. All the details.
Kyogre and Groudon are now available in Pokémon GO. The 5-star raids welcome the legendary water-type protagonist of Pokémon Sapphire and the equivalent of Pokémon Ruby (GBA, 2002), an event that serves to celebrate the Hoenn Celebration Event in the title. They come for a limited time, so there is no time to waste; We review the best opponents to defeat them in the highest category raids.
Kyogre and Groudon return to 5-star raids: dates and details
Both species are available in the 5-star Pokémon GO raids from this Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). They are very different from each other, which forces us to propose different strategies for each one. Let’s take a look.
Kyogre: 54,411 CP (270 ATK, 228 DEF, 205 RES)
Groudon: 54,411 CP (270 ATK, 228 DEF, 205 RES)
Best opponents for Kyogre in Pokémon GO
Zekrom with Charge Lightning and Cruel Volt
Raikou with Thunder Shock and Cruel Volt
Deoxys (Attack) with Zen Headbutt and Electrocannon
Tangrowth with Whip Strain and Whip
Electivire with Thunder Shock and Cruel Volt
Magnezone with Spark and Cruel Volt
Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Lightning
Best opponents for Groudon in Pokémon GO
Kygre with Waterfall and Surf
Roserade with Sharp Blade and Solar Ray
Tangrowth with Whip Strain and Whip
Torterra with Sharp Blade and Ferocious Plant
Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydropump
Swampert with Water Gun and Hydrocannon
Mewtwo with Psychocut and Ice Beam
Pokémon GO: Hoenn Celebration Event – Full Details
On the occasion of the countdown to the 25th anniversary of Pokémon this coming February 27, Niantic is celebrating generation to generation each region, from the most recent to Kanto; and it’s Generation III’s turn, Hoenn. The Hoenn Celebration Event takes place from this Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).
Aside from Kyogre and Groudon’s arrival at Tier 5 raids, we also have an increased frequency of Hoenn creatures in the wild, including the initials Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip; new field research tasks; Rotations in the 5km Eggs and the Hoenn Collection Challenge, which involves catching a few Pokémon from the region to receive items as rewards.