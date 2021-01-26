Kylie Skin Galeries Lafayette What has arrived!

To the delight of her fans, Kylie Jenner has just announced the arrival of her brand “Kylie Skin” at Galeries Lafayette!

This is news that should please more than one … On Monday January 25, Kylie Jenner unveiled the stand of her cosmetics brand Kylie Skin at Galeries Lafayette! Yes, you did hear …

With over 200 million Instagram followers, Kylie Jenner emerged as one of the most influential bloggers in the world.

Every day, the social media star feeds his various accounts with exclusive content. With it, Internet users hardly have time to be bored.

They follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. Between photo shoots, beauty advice and original announcements, there is plenty to do.

And to the delight of her millions of fans, Kylie Jenner has just reoffended. She announces incredible news in story!

You will no doubt have understood, her cosmetics brand Kylie Skin is therefore coming to Paris! No, you are not dreaming, it is indeed real.

The very famous reality TV candidate thus sees her products take place in the heart of Galeries Lafayette. And she even unveils the famous stand!

This is good news for French fans of the star.

KYLIE JENNER ARRIVES IN PARIS WITH HER KYLIE SKIN BRAND!

As you probably know, Kylie Jenner is not just a blogger, she is also and above all a very great businesswoman. She thus appears at the head of a veritable empire.

A few years ago, the social media star launched her own line of cosmetics. Kylie Skin is a huge success!

It must be said that the beauty products it offers are very heavy. There is a lot of choice, but above all, the quality is there.

But to get them, you have to order and sometimes wait a very long time to receive them. Especially at this time!

Kylie Jenner then decided to remedy this problem … Yesterday in her Instagram story, she announced the arrival of her brand in France!

Yes, you did hear it. The latter will more precisely take place in the heart of Galeries Lafayette. Just that !

Still in his story, we then discover a small completely pink stand. One thing is certain, passers-by will not be able to miss it!

You can see tiling on the walls, 2 sinks and even a bathtub full of bubbles. It feels like the star’s bathroom!

Discover the crazy Instagram story of the very famous American businesswoman. She has not finished surprising us!