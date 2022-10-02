Kylie Jenner’s clean underwear, underwear “Fit is a literal rotation on a dress with a smell” — see photos

Kylie Jenner has complemented her impressive Paris Fashion Week collection with lingerie from Mugler.

In case you missed it, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has been seen at countless PFW events in very stylish looks. After Kylie ditched pants in favor of an underwear-focused look, Kylie arrived at the #BoF500 gala in a lingerie-inspired scented dress.

She attributed the monochrome dress to her favorite celebrity Mugler on her Instagram. For the gala, Kylie was dressed from head to toe in black lace. Pieces of fabric wrapped intricately around her body, creating stripes and shapes. The lace extended even to her hands, forming gloves.

“Lady in lace,” she wrote about the outfit on Instagram, adding tags for Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s creative director, and photographer Blair Caldwell. An additional image shows the preparation process, which involved her trusted glamour team, including hairdresser Jesus Guerrero and MUA Ariel. She chronicled the glamorous process on TikTok, sharing short videos right from the makeup chair.

Kylie Jenner’s other notable outfits for PFW included a rope dress, an all-black ensemble with a shiny coat, and a dramatic blue ball gown. She also shared some additional fits with her Instagram followers, including the debut of temporarily bleached eyebrows and a flesh-colored dress with shades of red.

Paris Fashion Week continues for two more days, so maybe a few more surprises are waiting for us in Kylie’s wardrobe. She is certainly not the only celebrity who has made a dazzling impression in the City of Light. Just the day before, Bella Hadid went viral thanks to a moment on the catwalk, showing off a dress spray-painted.

No wonder Kylie did her best for PFW. Just a few weeks ago, she showed subscribers her impressive wardrobe, and the mall-sized space seems to hold a lot of “fits, accessories and items that we haven’t seen on her yet.”