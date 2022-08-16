Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassi Karanikola mocks Kendall Jenner’s inability to cut cucumbers

Cutting-edge humor. Kylie Jenner’s girlfriend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolau has mocked Kendall Jenner’s viral cucumber slicing skills in a playful new video.

Kendall and cucumber! Michael Buble and Corn! Moments of viral food stars

In TikTok, published on Sunday, August 14, a 25-year-old influential man gathered with friends to make a “martini with cucumber and lime.” The video documents from different angles the various steps required to prepare drinks, including slicing cucumber slices. Karanikolau took care to make this move in close-up, which hinted at how Kendall awkwardly sliced a vegetable in the May episode of the Kardashians.

The 26-year-old reality TV star drew attention to a funny link in the comments section, joking: “I taught you well.” Hailey Bieber also laughed, writing: “Lmfaooo.”

Kendall first caught the moment of cutting a cucumber after a Twitter user re-shared a screenshot from the episode and called it “the most tragic thing I’ve ever seen.” After the tweet, which went viral on social media, the founder of 818 Tequila re-shared the photo and wrote “tragedy!”

A month later, the model continued to make fun of herself for this blunder, posting a photo of a cucumber and a knife on a cutting board on Instagram Stories, writing: “Well, here we go again.”

The California native admitted that he lacks culinary skills during a screening of The Kardashians at The Television Academy in June.

“After watching this, I thought: “Why did I cut it like that?” she said during a panel discussion. “I literally talked to [the chef] and asked: “Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take this seriously.”

Kendall Jenner Hulu

She added: “I think it’s hysterical, and I like it, to be honest. Because it couldn’t be bigger than me. I’m, like, noodles with these weird things.”

Kendall’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, claimed that the alcoholic entrepreneur had a different reaction after the Internet called her method.

“She seems to be unhappy with [the video],” the 37-year-old founder of Good American said in May during the release of the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat.”

Kardashian noted that she immediately put her sister in her place. “I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is just. You are the most beautiful person in the world. You have wild toes, God bless. And you can’t slice a damn cucumber. The world is good because… how can you be so damn perfect? She has a perfect life.”