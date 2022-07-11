Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-Old Daughter Stormi Created Her First TikTok, and It Started

The Kardashian-Jenner family turned out to be one of the most social media savvy celebrities on the planet. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian dumping an adventurous bikini photo, or Khloe filling Bon Jovi with a thirst trap, they just know when and how to dump content. They have been doing this for quite some time, and recent events show that the brood will continue to do this for many years to come. One of the clear proofs is the fact that Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormy, officially created her first TikTok post, and that’s how it all started…

Stormy Webster may be young, but she definitely has a general idea of how to create a TikTok post. This weekend, Kylie Jenner logged into her account to share the milestone on social media. The clip shows young Stormy recording herself using a funny filter. She then switches the camera to her mother, who humorously joins in the fun.

It would seem that she is straight, and her famous mom looks proud. The kids in the famous family are slowly but surely growing up, and it was only a matter of time before they discovered social networks. When they get older, perhaps adults will give children some advice when they leave their mark on the digital world. And the presence of founder Kylie Skene in this recent post seems to indicate, at least, that she is amused by her daughter’s work.

Of all her siblings, Kylie Jenner may have made the biggest impression on social media, and that says a lot. Jenner surpasses her siblings in the number of Instagram followers (a whopping 357 million). During her time working only on this platform, she shared a lot of different pictures. Some of her recent social media posts include an Instagram photo of a transparent bodysuit for her cosmetics line and a TikTok post in which the mom of two started a hot girly summer. In addition to the glitter, she also uses social media to stop rumors or hatred. That’s exactly what she did when she called a TikTok user who lied about hearing screams in her house.

Stormy Webster is not the only Kardashian—Jenner child who has started looking for her place on social media. Northwest — the 9-year—old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – has recently been engaged in Internet fraud. However, her jokes once called out her cousin Mason after she was broadcasting live from her house without her mom’s knowledge. In addition, West rebuked the Kardashians over their daughter’s use of TikTok in the midst of their social media controversies earlier this year.

Aside from these issues, it seems a foregone conclusion that this is just the beginning of Stormy Webster and her cousins’ travels on social media. Over time, the 4-year-old girl will undoubtedly become more creative, and fans will probably want to see what she comes up with next.

