Kylie Jenner: why didn’t she want to keep up?

Yet essential star of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner did not want to participate at the time.

When she was younger, Kylie Jenner didn’t want to be on Keeping Up With The Kardashians at all. The reason is really surprising!

What would Kylie Jenner’s life have been like if her family hadn’t been involved in Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Today, the 23-year-old can boast of having one of the biggest fortunes in the world.

Indeed, this reality TV show allowed him to acquire immense notoriety. Thus, the mother of little Stormi was able to string together the projects. And, of course, embrace the glory every time.

Still, Kylie Jenner could well have had the most mundane life ever. And for good reason, the star with millions of subscribers on social networks did not want to expose herself in front of the cameras.

It’s quite simple: she didn’t want to participate in Keeping Up With The Kardashians at all. A title that could be translated as The Incredible Kardashians.

So it was her big sister Kendall Jenner who told the New York Times, “Kylie and I, for a very long time, we didn’t want to be a part of it. We just wanted to go to our rooms and to iChat with our friends. ”

A few years later, Travis Scott’s ex-girlfriend confirmed the information. Moreover, the young woman does not see reality TV very well.

“Having a reality show, everyone feels like they know you, but that’s only 10% of my life. There is a whole other side of me that people don’t see. This is what she thinks!

KYLIE JENNER HAS A PROJECT

Still, it looks like Kylie Jenner hasn’t quite hung up on reality TV. As we revealed to you two months ago, the pretty brunette and Kim Kardashian could well prepare a brand new show.

Thus, the two stars would have signed an exclusive contract with Disney. Subsequently, the show would be available on the Hulu and Star platforms, two subsidiaries of the same group.

So, that’s what the Disney COM team revealed. Before pointing out that it is first of all a “multi-year partnership” with their mother, Kris Jenner. However, nothing more has been disclosed. Yes, it’s a shame …

So, no one knows what the roles of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will be on screen. For now, fans of the two sisters will need to be patient.

One thing is certain, it is the mother of the famous tribe always shows up to manage the businesses of her children. A real mother hen and momager! It will, however, be necessary to keep a close eye in the coming weeks. Case to follow!