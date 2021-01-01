Kylie Jenner: where did she spend the New Years this year

Did starlet Kylie Jenner spend New Years Eve away from her family? We give you more detais! Did Kylie Jenner spend New Years away from her family?

After this rather special year 2020, everyone wanted to celebrate its end! So what could be better than ending the year surrounded by loved ones and family?

In any case, that’s what the Kardashian-Jenner clan chose to do. Indeed, the stars of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians gathered for the holiday season.

We also know that they spent Christmas with their family. As evidenced by many photos posted on social networks.

Kylie Jenner and her family then posed in their best dresses. Something to delight the millions of fans who follow them!

In fact, the two sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, spent the New Year together. But where were they?

KYLIE JENNER: AWAY FROM HER FAMILY FOR THE NEW YEAR?

Kylie Jenner was first with her family at Lake Tahoe. But she wouldn’t have spent the New Year there!

Indeed, the young starlet is said to have set down in Aspen, Colorado. She was actually with her big sister Kendall Jenner.

The two young women therefore spent their New Years in Aspen! You should know that this is one of the most famous resorts in the world.

It is also very popular with celebrities around the world. And the Kardsahian family are used to going there quite often!

For the occasion, Kylie Jenner opted for an all white outfit! She was seen with her sister chatting with her personal photographer.

The young mother has opted for a simple and relaxed outfit. But she did not forget to take her Hermès crocodile bag, which costs around $ 150,000! Just that.



