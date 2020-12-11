Kylie Jenner wears luxury slippers at 1160 euros at home!

Kylie Jenner has the means to indulge herself. Besides, guess what: his slippers cost more than 1160 euros! Crazy!

Kylie Jenner doesn’t wear just anything on her feet. Yes, the business woman has luxury slippers that cost almost 1160 euros. Just that !

Kylie Jenner is a real business woman. Indeed, the young woman has two successful brands: Kylie Skin, her face care brand, and Kylie Cosmetics, her ultra trendy makeup brand.

And obviously, these two brands are a hit.

In fact, thanks to Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner has risen among the world’s greatest fortunes, becoming a billionaire! Class!

So, inevitably, the pretty brunette bathes in luxury.

Besides, when it comes to buying her slippers, the young woman is very difficult.

So, at the moment, these are slippers costing more than 1160 euros that Kylie Jenner has at her feet! Crazy, right?

Kylie Jenner doesn’t wear just anything on her feet; and she assumes it!

Indeed, yesterday, in her Story Insta, Stormi’s mother appeared, under a plaid, near a fireplace, and with beautiful slippers on her feet.

Yes, the business woman wore Louis Vuitton mules, made in MINK FUR! Class no!

And guess what: these slippers cost the modest sum of 1406 dollars or 1160 euros! Just that !

An exorbitant price, but that does not really surprise us. Yep, Kylie Jenner loves luxury, and she takes it.

In fact, recently, Kendall Jenner’s little sister bought a three million dollar Bugatti Chiron and a $ 2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta!

So obviously, next to his two cars, the price of his mules seems ridiculous!



