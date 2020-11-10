Kylie Jenner very sexy in a bath of roses for Kylie Skin!

Kylie Jenner posed in a bathtub filled with roses for her beauty label Kylie Skin. Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

Kylie Jenner is a real business woman. Indeed, the youngest of the Kardashian clan owns many successful brands. Among them, we find in particular Kylie Cosmetics, its ultra trendy makeup brand, but also Kylie Skin, its cosmetics and skin care brand.

And as usual, when it comes to promoting one of her brands, Kendall’s little sister Jenner knows how to do it.

In fact, on Insta, Kylie Jenner has just teased the release of her new Kylie Skin collection. And frankly, in this bathtub filled with roses, the young woman is both sexy and sublime.

Like her sisters, Kylie Jenner is a true business woman. Yep, the young woman totally knows how to manage the exposure of her brands. And for good reason, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a social media star. So necessarily, the com part, she masters.

Indeed, on the latter, we can see Kylie Jenner, with a perfect brushing and in sexy diva mode, in a bathtub filled with roses. But that’s not all ! Indeed, the bathtub and the walls of the room where it is located are entirely in pink marble, and the young woman is wearing a pink satin body. In short, this is the height of pink!

And for good reason, with this post, Kylie Jenner teases the release of her new collection around the rose. Indeed, in description, it is written:

“The all-new rose swim collection and the holiday advent calendar launch this Thursday the 12th! 🤍 Check out @kyliejenner’s Stories for a first look, xo »

In any case, we can’t wait to discover this new collection.

And we are also a fan of this promo. It’s simple, Kylie Jenner is beaming on this post!



