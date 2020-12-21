Kylie Jenner very classy in a huge puffer jacket and jeans!

The young starlet Kylie Jenner appears in a big puffer jacket for a shopping spree! We’ll give you more details.

Kylie Jenner is classy even with a huge puffer jacket and a simple pair of jeans!

This week, the paparazzi didn’t miss the American starlet’s highly regarded outing. Indeed, Kylie Jenner was on a shopping spree in the streets of Beverly Hills.

The 23-year-old has opted for a very simple style but just as classy. Thus, the young woman wore jeans and a big gray puffer jacket.

Kylie Jenner also wears a protective mask, health crisis requires! As for the hairstyle, the young woman simply chose to tie her hair up.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also wore a blue handbag with a huge gold chain. Sneakers on the feet, the young woman seems very comfortable for her shopping trip. She went to the Balenciaga store, which was privatized just for her.

KYLIE JENNER FACES DEMONSTRATIONS

Leaving her house the young woman surely did not expect things to turn out this way. Indeed, Kylie Jenner came face to face with anti-fur protesters!

The latter carried signs with slogans such as: “Wear your skin” or “Stop torture”. Activists were also demonstrating in defense of animals and against tests done on them.

When Kylie Jenner tried to leave the place in her luxury car, protesters tried to block her way. Indeed, some even threw themselves on his car and shouted the slogans to him.

But the young woman managed to extricate herself from the crowd fairly quickly. Notably thanks to the help of his many bodyguards. The young starlet was therefore able to finish her Christmas shopping without worrying too much about what was going on.



