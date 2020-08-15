Kylie Jenner unleashes passions with a pink bikini

Kylie Jenner had her birthday last week and seems to have started at 23 in the best possible way: she made a getaway to an island paradise and got away from the world.

This time the influencer published an image on her Instagram account that shows her wasting all her sensuality with a pink bathing suit.

Apparently, the It Girl needed to take some time to relax and found it in Turks and Caicos, a favorite place for her family to go to rest.

In her social networks, the businesswoman boasted of her incredible days of relaxation and aroused the envy of more than one who is still locked up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star’s routine doesn’t seem stressful at all. She hangs out on the beach, wearing stunning swimsuits and taking a dip in the open air.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is in full relaxation while the world is falling apart. However, her photos brighten the days of all her fans.

The stylistic choices of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics also give something to talk about. Her summer dresses cost hundreds of dollars and she knows very well how to wear them.

Everything indicates that the billionaire chose this destination because she also wanted to celebrate her birthday there, surrounded by sand and sea. And the outfit that she chose for the occasion left everyone speechless.

The dress that the influencer wore for her life anniversary is a dream: a Balmain design covered in colorful rhinestones, which you only have to look at to know that it must have been very expensive.



