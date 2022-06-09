Kylie Jenner takes Stormy’s “Gorgeous Goose Girl” makeup shopping at Ulta Beauty

Glamorous girls! Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormy Webster enjoyed shopping at Ulta Beauty.

Stormy Webster’s Children’s Album: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Child

“Today is a special day because I’m taking my daughter to show my cosmetics at Ulta,” the 24—year-old beauty mogul said of her Kylie Cosmetics line in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. “You’re excited. ?” Jenner asked the 4-year-old, who said, “Yes!” Then the video switched to showing a mother and daughter duo arriving at the seller.

“I’m so excited,” said the reality star, walking hand in hand with her baby.

For the occasion, Jenner and her baby girl were dressed in matching ensembles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate opted for baggy white trousers, a pink and green strappy top and pink strappy sandals. For her part, Stormy put on her famous mom a mini dress with a floral print, white sneakers and a Prada mini handbag.

While in the store, Jenner and Stormi chose several lip kits for the influencer. Jenner explained that she specifically wanted to buy her brand’s Ulta Beauty shade, which she created for the seller. Stormy also scored a few highlighters. “I like this color,” she said, considering various options. Then the baby was lucky with the last pink and purple eyeshadow palette on the shelf. They headed to the cash register — of course, taking selfies with fans.

“Took my angel, a gorgeous chubby girl, to see @Kylieskin & @Kyliecosmetics at @Ultabeauty. Still such a dream every time I visit. Always thanks to the whole Ulta team,” Jenner wrote in an additional post on Instagram, which included photos of herself and Storm in the store. The businesswoman shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. The couple are also the parents of a son, formerly known as Wolf.

Jenner’s beauty walk with Stormy took place after she presented her latest creation Kylie Cosmetics: a collaboration with her best friend Stassi Karanikolau.

She announced the collection on Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a promotional photo of her 27-year-old Karanikolau. @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming about this collaboration a few years ago, and we finally realized it,” Jenner wrote in the caption to the post. The reality TV star shared that their “mini collection” includes “a duo of glosses, a special Stassie lip kit, a highlighter in the perfect shade of Stas [so in the original] and two funny liquid eyeliner pens.”

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014.