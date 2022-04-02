Kylie Jenner stuns in boots and black dress 2 months after giving birth: photos

Back in black! Kylie Jenner showed off her postpartum body in a black dress and matching boots on Thursday, March 31.

The 24-year-old graduate of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians signed a photo of her outfit on Instagram with a smiley face in the form of a black heart. On the second slide, she showed her pink manicure and four rings.

Singer Normani called the reality TV star “the coolest”, and WAGS graduate Olivia Pearson commented on this with heart-shaped emoticons.

The Kardashian star has openly talked about her postpartum problems since she gave birth to a son with Travis Scott in February. (Although Kylie’s Life revealed at the time that his name was Wolf, the baby no longer carries that nickname.)

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that the postpartum period was not easy,” the Los Angeles native told her Instagram followers in March. “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying it, because… for other moms who are going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier to other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either. It was hard.”

The Hulu personality admitted that she was “putting some pressure” on herself, adding, “It’s okay that not everything is OK. …I just keep reminding myself that I have created a whole person, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, even physically, only mentally, after birth.”

The following week, the creator of Kylie Cosmetics wrote in Instagram Stories that she was “recuperating” and feeling “so good.” The makeup mogul has documented her workouts, from Pilates to cardio.

Jenner also spoke openly about her post-baby body after she gave birth to daughter Stormi, now 4, in February 2018.

“I just feel a little insecure,” Kylie Skin creator Kim Kardashian said in a KUWTK scene in October 2018, noting that she tried to ignore “bodyshamers” on social media. “I feel like my thighs have just parted. My favorite jeans, they will never fit me again. I feel like some people don’t understand that.”

The 41-year-old Kardashian told creator Kylie Baby at the time to “go” with her changing body.

“Just put on two pairs of shapewear and leave the house,” the selfish writer, the mother of 8—year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm advised in the clip. “You just have to be confident in yourself, get some things that will make you feel good and find your balance.”